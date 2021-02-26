Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC To Launch Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up to add another affordable 5G-enabled device called the Oppo A54 5G. The handset has been listed on the official website of Japan's carrier Au, revealing its key details and design. The design and some features including the battery and chipset of the Oppo A54 5G will be similar to the newly launched A93 5G. According to the carrier's website, the handset will be available for purchase in Japan in June.

However, the listing has not shared any word on pricing. Considering the price of the Oppo A93 5G, we can expect the Oppo A54 5G will come somewhere around Rs. 20,000. To recall, the Oppo A93 5G price starts in china at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,500).

Oppo A54 5G Key Details

The phone will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display which will deliver FHD+ resolution. However, there is no info regarding screen refresh rate; this means the phone might not support a high-refresh-rate display. The Oppo A54 5G is listed to feature the Snapdragon 480 chipset, which runs the Oppo A93 5G. The chipset will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone will get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery that is believed to support fast charging. On the camera department, the handset will get a quad-camera setup instead of a triple rear camera on the Oppo A93 5G. The camera sensors will house a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. At the front, the video recording and selfie will be handled by a 16MP front shooter.

Furthermore, the device is listed to ship with Android 11 based ColorOS 11 and will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, the phone will be sold in two colors -- Fantastic Purple and Silver Black.

