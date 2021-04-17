Oppo A54 India Launch Pegged For April 19; Price Tipped To Start At Rs. 13,490 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has two smartphones from its 'A' series lined up for launch in India. The company will be introducing both Oppo A74 5G and the A54 in the country next week. The company has launched these smartphones already outside India recently. The Oppo A74 5G's launch was recently confirmed for April 20. In the latest development, the Oppo A54's India launch date and pricing have been tipped.

Oppo A54 India Launch Confirmed

The Oppo A54 is scheduled to launch on April 19 in India. It will be arriving with the same set of hardware with which it was introduced outside India. Ahead of the launch, a dedicated page for the handset has gone live on Flipkart. This confirms the online availability of the handset.

A new report by 91Mobiles in association with tipster Ishan Aggarwal reveals the device will be available in three different configurations in India. The pricing of these three models has also been tipped.

The Oppo A54 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will be available for 13,490. The device will also be announced with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which will be selling for Rs. 14,490.

The top-end variant of the handset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 15,990. Let's have a look at the features which we can expect at the aforementioned price range.

Oppo A54 Specifications And Features

The Oppo A54 will be arriving with the entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The chipset gets accompanied by PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The device will be available with up to 128GB storage configuration and have expandable microSD card support as well.

The Oppo A54 adorns a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display that has 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device has a punch-hole cutout which is packed with a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats.

At the rear, the Oppo A54 has a triple-lens camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on Android 11 OS and has a Color OS UI on top. There is a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging.

