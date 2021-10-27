Just In
Oppo A54s Price, Full Specs Revealed Via Amazon Listing; When Is It Launching?
Oppo has already announced an upcoming model in the 'A' series called the A54s. The device has been already been leaked several times online and is expected to be another affordable offering by the Chinese tech brand. The handset has now been spotted at Amazon Italy's website by a tipster. The specifications and features of the handset have been revealed by the listing. Following are the details:
Oppo A54s Specifications Revealed Via Amazon Listing
The Oppo A54s Amazon Italy's listing has been first spotted by tipster Sudhanshu. The tweet shared reveals a waterdrop notch design with the handset measuring 8.4mm in thickness. The listing confirms a 6.52-inch iPS LCD display with a standard 720p HD+ resolution. The e-commerce listing has also revealed a 50MP main camera at the rear along with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.
The selfie camera listed is an 8MP snapper. The processor name hasn't been mentioned. However, the listing suggests a MediaTek SoC with octa-cores. The device will be launched with Android 11 OS which will be topped with ColorOS 11.1 skin. The exact processor detail should likely emerge soon. The configuration listed is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It will also have external microSD card support.
The Oppo A54s' Amazon listing also reveals standard 4G network support, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery capacity tipped is 5,000 mAh which will have a SuperVOOC flash charge support.
The exact fast charging speeds is yet to be confirmed. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Lastly, the Oppo A54s will have an IPX4 certified body which will make protect it from dirt and splashes.
Oppo A54s Price, Expected Launch Timeline
Oppo is yet to confirm the A54s' official launch date. However, the leaks hint at an upcoming lunch in November. Also, the leaked Amazon listing suggests €229.99 price tag which is somewhere around Rs. 20,000 as per Indian currency and two color options including Crystal Black and Pearl Blue.
