Oppo A55 Teased To Launch On Oct 1 On Amazon; Expected Price, Features In India

Oppo is launching F19s and the Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition smartphones on Sep 27 in the country. Now, the brand has also confirmed that it is launching a new A-series handset on Oct 1 on Amazon. Going by the Amazon teaser, the phone is confirmed to feature a 50MP AI triple camera system. The exact name of the device has not been revealed. However, the design and camera features have confirmed the upcoming phone is none other than the Oppo A55.

Oppo A55 India Launch Teased

For the unaware, Oppo already launched the 5G variant of the Oppo A55; however, the 4G variant has not been announced yet. The Indian market is believed to get the 4G version of the Oppo A55 as the model was appeared on BIS certification, confirming India's launch. Further, the phone will go on sale via Amazon after its launch.

Oppo A55 Features We Know So Far

The design of the Oppo A55 4G was recently revealed which shows the device will have a tall display with slim borders on three corners and a thick chin. There will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the upper left of the display, while the 5G version features a waterdrop notch style.

The rear cameras will be placed into a rectangular camera module on the top-left corner. The Oppo A55 is also tipped to come in black, green, and a gradient shade in the country. Besides, the handset is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Apart from this, other aspects like the processor and display size are still a mystery.

To recall, the Oppo A55 5G has a 6.5-inches LCD HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The 5G version is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is also expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Oppo A55 In India

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the Oppo A55. So, we cannot get into any conclusion. However, the Oppo A55 with a 50MP sensor is believed to compete with smartphones like the Redmi 10 Prime and the Infinix Hot 11S that are also offering 50MP main sensors.

