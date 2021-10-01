Oppo A55 With 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India; Price, Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo A55, the successor of the Oppo A54, has been announced in the country. Oppo is already selling the 5G variant of the Oppo A55; however, the India variant comes with the 4G connectivity. Features of the Oppo A55 include a MediaTek processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50MP triple camera system, and much more.

Oppo A55 Specifications

The Oppo A55 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage that also supports further storage expansion via microSD slot.

Running Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top, the phone gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Moreover, there is a triple-camera setup housing a 50MP primary main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, the Oppo A55 gets a 16MP selfie camera placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Oppo A55 Price & Sale In India

The Oppo A55 price starts in India at Rs. 15,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,490. It comes in Starry Black and Rainbow Blue color options and is already up for pre-booking on Oppo India's website. The Oppo A55 will go on sale starting October 3 via Amazon, Oppo's official site, and other retail outlets.

Is It Worth Buying?

The Oppo A55 has a good design and also sports a punch-hole cutout at the front. Besides, fast charging and a 50MP main lens will be the best-selling points for the Oppo A55. On the other hand, the missing of a higher refresh rate and 5G connectivity are also downsides in this price range. For instance, smartphones like the Poco M3 Pro and the Realme 8 with 5G connectivity are selling at cheaper price tags compared to the Oppo A55.

Best Mobiles in India