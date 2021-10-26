Oppo A56 5G With 13MP Dual Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Unveiled; Price, Expected Global Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched yet another phone in its budget 'A' series. The latest model announced in this series is the Oppo A56 5G. It comes as a successor to the Oppo A55 5G and brings some noticeable upgrades over its predecessor, i.e, the Oppo A55 5G. The new model has been announced with Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple-rear camera module, and more. Following are its pricing and availability details:

Oppo A56 5G Specifications In Detail

The latest affordable 5G phone by Oppo features an LCD display that measures 6.5-inches. The panel supports standard 720p HD+ resolution and has a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The optics offered by the Oppo A56 5G includes a dual-lens camera module at the back and a single selfie snapper.

The Oppo A56 5G has a 13MP main camera at the back which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. It is worth mentioning that this handset's predecessor, i.e, the Oppo A55 5G was launched with a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A56 5G has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Oppo A56 5G features the Dimensity 700 processor. The octa-core 5G processor is combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has an external microSD card support for additional storage space. For security, this budget 5G phone uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device has been launched with Android 11 OS which is wrapped around Color OS 11.1 UI. The handset gets its power via a 5,000mAh battery support. The device comes void of any fast charging support which is common amongst the budget and mid-range phones nowadays. It rather comes with standard 10W charging speeds.

Oppo A56 5G Price, Global Launch Timeline

The Oppo A56 5G has been launched in China At a starting price of 1,599 Yuan which is roughly around Rs. 18,800 as per Indian currency. The device has already been made available for pre-bookings in China in black, blue, and purple colors.

Oppo hasn't yet announced the A56 5G's launch timeline for Indian and other global markets. But this budget phone is likely making a debut soon in the remaining markets. The possibility of a launch in November or December can be anticipated.

Best Mobiles in India