Oppo A57 4G India Launch Set For June 21; Pricing Details Leaked

Oppo A57 4G was introduced in Thailand a couple of weeks ago. The phone arrived as a 4G-enabled variant of the Oppo A57 5G, which was introduced in April. The company is now planning to release the Oppo A57 4G in the Indian market very soon. A recent report has revealed the launch date and pricing of the A57 4G for India.

Oppo A57 4G India Launch Is Set For June 21

According to the source, the Oppo A57 4G will be released for Indian consumers on June 21. The phone will be available from major e-commerce portals, offline stores, and the brand's website on the same day. The pre-bookings for the handset are expected to go live this week. The handset will be available at a starting price tag of Rs. 13,500 and will be offered in two color variants - Glowing Black and Glowing Green.

Oppo A57 4G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A57 4G will be arriving with a waterdrop notch and slim bezels all around the screen. At the rear, the device will have a dual camera setup, which will be placed inside a large square module. The phone has a 6.56-inch LCD display, which provides a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels. For security, the handset will be offering a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There will also be support for the face unlock functionality.

In the camera department, the Oppo A57 4G will have a 13MP primary shooter, which will be accompanied by a 2MP secondary snapper. For selfies and video calling, the device will be providing an 8MP shooter. The 4G smartphone will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Oppo K10 5G Was Recently Launched In India

Recently, Oppo launched the K10 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The phone arrived as a mid-range offering with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, a dual camera module, 5G connectivity, ultra-linear stereo speakers, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The phone is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which costs Rs. 17,499.

