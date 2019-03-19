Oppo A5s officially announced with MediaTek Helio P35 processor, dual cameras and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oppo A5s runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is combined with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Oppo recently announced its premium mid-range Smartphone F11 Pro for the masses and has now announced another new smartphone. The latest entry is a budget smartphone by the Chinese tech giant which is called as Oppo A5s. The Oppo A5s has been emerging over the web recently along with the key specifications which it features and following the launch, most of the rumored specs are confirmed.

The Oppo A5s is an upgraded Oppo A5 which has been launched in the Taiwanese market, suggests a report from Helpix.ru. The smartphone comes with some standard set of features such as teardrop notch display, dual-lens camera etc. The remaining features are standard as what you will get on the other budget smartphones in the market. Let's have a look at the specifications and features that are offered by the latest affordable Oppo A5s smartphone.

Oppo A5s specifications and features:

The Oppo A5s comes with an IPS LCD display panel that measures 6.2-inch in size and offers an HD+ display resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Unlike the Oppo A5 smartphone, the A5s comes with a teardrop notch on top to house the front camera for selfies. In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens primary camera module that comprises of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8MP sensor which is used for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo A5s runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is combined with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal memory of the smartphone is expandable via an external microSD card. The device will ship with android Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. To keep the processor running, the smartphone uses a big 4,230mAh battery unit under its hood.

