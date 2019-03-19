ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo A5s officially announced with MediaTek Helio P35 processor, dual cameras and more

    The Oppo A5s runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is combined with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

    By
    |

    Oppo recently announced its premium mid-range Smartphone F11 Pro for the masses and has now announced another new smartphone. The latest entry is a budget smartphone by the Chinese tech giant which is called as Oppo A5s. The Oppo A5s has been emerging over the web recently along with the key specifications which it features and following the launch, most of the rumored specs are confirmed.

    Oppo A5s officially announced with MediaTek Helio P35 processor

     

    The Oppo A5s is an upgraded Oppo A5 which has been launched in the Taiwanese market, suggests a report from Helpix.ru. The smartphone comes with some standard set of features such as teardrop notch display, dual-lens camera etc. The remaining features are standard as what you will get on the other budget smartphones in the market. Let's have a look at the specifications and features that are offered by the latest affordable Oppo A5s smartphone.

    Oppo A5s specifications and features:

    The Oppo A5s comes with an IPS LCD display panel that measures 6.2-inch in size and offers an HD+ display resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Unlike the Oppo A5 smartphone, the A5s comes with a teardrop notch on top to house the front camera for selfies. In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens primary camera module that comprises of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8MP sensor which is used for selfies and video calling.

    The Oppo A5s runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is combined with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal memory of the smartphone is expandable via an external microSD card. The device will ship with android Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. To keep the processor running, the smartphone uses a big 4,230mAh battery unit under its hood.

    via

    Read More About: oppo oppo a5s smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue