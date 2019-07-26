ENGLISH

    Oppo A5s Price Slashed By Rs. 1,000 - Specifications And Availability

    By
    |

    Oppo has a wide range of smartphones for the Indian consumers. Back on August 24, the company launched its A5s smartphone in the mid-range segment. The device was launched in two variants - 2GB and 4GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage respectively. Now after a month, the 4GB RAM variant has received a price cut of Rs. 1000, making it even cheaper for the consumers. So if you are planning to purchase one then this might be a good time.

    Oppo A5s Price Slashed By Rs. 1,000 - Specifications And Availability

     

    Oppo A5s Price Slash

    After the price slash, the Oppo A5s with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will now be selling for Rs. 11,990. The base variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage was earlier listed for Rs. 9,990 and is now up for grabs at Rs. 8,990. The new price is applicable starting July 26 on e-commerce giants like Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall and major offline stores as well.

    Oppo A5s Specifications

    The OPPO A5 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Full View display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It offers an 87.9 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. The display panel is protected by a 2.5D curved glass panel. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU.

    Users can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor + 2MP secondary sensor, supported by an LED flash. Upfront, it houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    The Oppo A5s is fuelled by a non-removable 4230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1(Oreo). Sensors include a light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, and Gyroscope.

     
    Friday, July 26, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
