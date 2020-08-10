Oppo A6 India Launch Expected In September; Tipped To Debut Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has started working on its new smartphone which will be launched in the 'A' series. The device said to be under development is the Oppo A6 which is said to debut this year itself in the country. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Oppo A5 2020 which was launched back in 2019. Let's have a look at its arrival details:

When Is Oppo A6 India Launch Scheduled?

The Oppo A6 is expected to hit the shelves in the Indian market by September this year. This information comes from 91Mobiles. However, there is no specific date announced for this handset's launch in the country. This is the only information which is available currently regarding the upcoming budget smartphone.

Since the device will debut as the successor to the Oppo A5 2020, it is expected to come with some upgrades in the hardware. The device will likely be equipped with an improved camera and processor. But that could be only confirmed once the company shares any teaser or confirms any of the features officially. As per the report, the Oppo A6 would likely launch under Rs. 10,000 price bracket.

Oppo has already launched a bunch of smartphones in the 'A' series this year. The most recent launches in this series were the Oppo A52 and the Oppo A72 5G. Both the devices come with mid-range hardware. Additionally, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Reno 4 5G series for the masses.

The company will be launching the Reno 4 5G and the Reno 4 5G sometime soon. This development comes following the launch of the standard Reno 4 series in India recently. We are waiting for Oppo to give out details on the launch of the Oppo A6 and the Reno 4 5G lineup in the coming days.

