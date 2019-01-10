OPPO A7 3GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 14,990

OPPO has announced a new variant of its recently launched budget smartphone the OPPO A7. Announced back in November 2018 the smartphone carries a mid-range price point but packs some entry-segment hardware. The smartphone resembles quite a lot with the F9 Pro in terms of appearance and comes in an all plastic design with a glossy rear panel. The device ships with 4GB of RAM for multitasking and has a storage space of 64GB. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a new variant of the OPPO A7 smartphone.

OPPO has launched the 3GB RAM variant of the OPPO A7 here in India. The company has been quick in releasing the new variant of the device as the latest release comes only a month later it made an entry in the Indian market. The latest 3GB variant of the OPPO A7 is paired with the usual 64GB of internal storage which we have seen on the 4GB variant as well. As for the pricing, the latest OPPO A7 3GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 which is Rs 2,000 less than the price of the 4GB variant.

OPPO A7 specifications and features:

The OPPO A7 like we mentioned earlier comes with a glossy-rear panel and an all-plastic design. The shining rear panel does look like it is made up of glass but that's not the case, it's a plastic panel which gives a rich look. The smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

In the camera department, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens setup at the rear which comprises of a primary 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture value. Up front, there is a 16MP camera that captures selfies and is used for video calling.

The smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor clocked t 1.8GHz and paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The device is available in 3/4GB RAM option and a storage space of 64GB. The onboard storage of the device is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery unit which does not come with any fast charging support.