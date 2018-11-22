Oppo A7 India launch confirms with 4,230mAh battery and AI selfie camera

Smartphone maker Oppo announced a new addition to its A-Series in India, the Oppo A7 which will be soon available for grabs in the country. The company has confirmed this information via its official Twitter account. The smartphone already went official in China and Nepal. The key highlights of the smartphone are its powerful 4,230mAh battery and AI selfie camera. However, there are no words on the price in Indian smartphone market.

Oppo A7 expected a price in India

The pricing of the Oppo A7 in India has not been revealed in Oppo's tweet. The smartphone recently went official in China and Nepal. In China, the smartphone was launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,500). The smartphone comes in Fresh Powder, Lake Light Green, and Amber Gold colour options. The Oppo A7 will be up for grabs in China from November 22.

On the other hand, the smartphone was launched in Nepal with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with a price tag of NPR 35,790 (Rs 22,200 approx). It is available in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue variants.

Oppo A7 specifications

Oppo A7 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 88.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also comes to a waterdrop design notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 3GB and 4GB RAM along with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage option.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, the Oppo A7 houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Oppo A7 is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Color OS5.2.