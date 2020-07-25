Oppo A72 5G Makes A Silent Debut: What Does It Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo A72 5G has been making appearances online for quite some time and was recently spotted at Geekebench. The company didn't reveal any details on its arrival; rather it has silently launched this mid-range smartphone in China. The 5G smartphone comes with the modern punch-hole design and is equipped with a triple rear camera module, FHD+ display, and a fast-charging supported battery.

Oppo A52 5G: What Does It Offer?

The Oppo A52 offers a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole for the selfie camera positioned on the top-left corner. Speaking of which, the device packs an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies and for video calls.

The rear panel has three cameras which are housed inside a square-module. It comprises of a 16MP primary sensor which is aided by an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The Oppo A52 is packed with the MediaTe Dimensity 720G processor paired with 8GB RAM. The device comes with 5G network support.

In terms of software, the device makes use of the Android 10 OS which is layered with the Color OS 7.2 user interface. It comes with 128GB native storage and also supports external microSD card.

Besides the 5G, it has standard connectivity options such as a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. There is a 4,050 mAh battery keeping the lights on. Also, the handset comes with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Oppo A52 5G: How Much Does It Cost?

The Oppo A52 5G has been announced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs. 20,217) in China. The smartphone will be available in Simple Black, Neon, and Oxygen Violet shades. Oppo has not yet shared any details when this smartphone will be available for sale across the globe including India.

In fact, the device has been announced in China without any official confirmation beforehand. It remains to be seen if the company share any information on the remaining markets in the coming days or we will have to wait for a while.

Best Mobiles in India