Oppo A73, A53 Expected To Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far

Oppo is expected to launch two mid-range smartphones soon. The Oppo A73 and the Oppo A53 already made appearances on the NBTC certification website. As per the NBTC certification website, the Oppo A73 has a model number of OPPO CPH2095.

Previously, both handsets were spotted on various certification sites. Apart from the NBTC certification, the Oppo A73 was spotted on the Indian BIS certification, the EEC certification, and Geekbench.

On the other hand, the Oppo A53 also appeared on EEC, FCC, BIS, TKDN, Indonesian Telecom, and Geekbench database. The information regarding the launch is still scarce. Since both smartphones are appearing on different sites, suggesting the launch of the two phones is close.

Oppo A53 And Oppo A73 Details

Speaking of the Oppo A73, it scored 1,484 in the single-core and 5,054 in the multi-core tests. On the other hand, the OPPO A53 has received a score of 1,192 in the single-core test and 4,833 in the multi-core test.

According to the Geekbench database, both handsets will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The Oppo A53 and the Oppo A73 will offer a 4GB of RAM. There will be additional storage expansion options in both handsets. Coming to the software, both handsets will ship with Android 10.

The FCC certification reveals some schematic diagrams of the Oppo A53, showing its backside. Apart from these, not much is known about these two smartphones. Hopefully, we will get to learn about more features in the coming days.

Oppo seems to be launching multiple smartphones in the coming days. Recently, one handset with model number PDYM10 has cleared the TENAA certification. The mystery handset is expected to debut as a flagship smartphone. In addition, another unnamed mid-range device with model number CPH2123 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

