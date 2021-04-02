Oppo A74 4G With Snapdragon 662 Processor Stops By Geekbench; Likely To Be Rebadged F19 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has several devices in the pipeline which will be debuting in the 'A' series in the coming months. The Oppo A74 5g and the A74 4G are amongst the two upcoming devices in the company's budget smartphone series. Just a few days ago, the 5G variant visited Geekbench. Now, the Oppo A74 4G has been listed on the benchmark website along with the processor and benchmark scores.

Oppo A74 4G Key Features Leaked On Geekbench

The Oppo A74 4G has been listed with the CPH2219 model number on Geekbench. The device previously listed in the Google Play Console database with the same model number. According to Geekbench, the smartphone will be using the Snapdragon 662 processor under its hood.

The mid-range Qualcomm processor has eight cores and a 1.80GHz clock speed. It will be combined with 6GB RAM as per the benchmark website. The storage capacity isn't specified, however, there could be a 128GB storage variant paired with the 6GB RAM option. There is a possibility that the brand introduces the handset in multiple RAM and storage options. The listing also confirms the Android 11 OS.

As for the benchmark scores, the Oppo A74 4G scored 306 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test, it logged 1042 points. Apart from this, no other detail has been shared by the Geekbench database. If the online reports are to be believed, then the smartphone could arrive as a rebranded version of the Oppo F19. This model is slated for April 6 launch in India.

If the Oppo A74 4G indeed is the rebadged Oppo F19, then we can expect it to flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is said to integrate an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and support a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo A744G might feature a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture. The camera module is also said to include a pair of 2MP lenses. The device might sport a 16MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling. The unit might be packed with a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

