Oppo A74 5G, A74 4G With FHD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Officially Announced: Price, Features

Oppo has launched two new smartphones in its 'A' smartphone lineup. The company has officially unveiled the A74 5G and the A74 4G smartphones. Both devices have debuted in the Philippines with a budget price tag, punch-hole AMOLED display, Android 11 OS, and up to 6GB RAM. What all features the new Oppo A series devices bring to the table? Let's have a look:

Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A74 4G Specifications

Oppo A74 5G has been announced with an IPS LCD display. The panel measures 6.5-inches that supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 800 nits of peak brightness levels. The 5G variant's display supports a higher 900Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole camera cutout which accommodates a 16MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The rear camera setup has four lenses. There is a 48MP primary camera with a 1.7 aperture which is bundled with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, the Oppo A74 5G uses the Snapdragon 480 processor. The chipset is 5G-ready and is paired up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device will boot on Android 11 OS and feature the Color OS 11 interface. It will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity option. The device gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Oppo A74 4G comes with slight variations in the hardware. The device features a smaller 6.43-inch display, but has the same FHD+ resolution. The screen resolution is standard here, i.e, 60Hz. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 662 processor instead of the Snapdragon 480 chipset on the 5G variant.

The Oppo A74 4G has a triple-lens rear camera setup. It has the same 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The software is the same as the 5G variant and so is the battery. However, this model has a faster 33W quick charging tech.

Oppo A74 Price And Sale

The OPPO A74 4G is launched at PHP 12,000 (approx Rs. 18,000) in the Philippines. It can be purchased via Shopee and Lazada online stores. The A74 5G will be retailing for BH 9,000 (approx Rs. 21,000).

