Oppo A74 5G With 90Hz Display Launching Today In India: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo recently launched the A54 smartphone in India at an affordable price tag. Now, the brand is gearing up to introduce another A-series smartphone today (April 20) in the country. The launch of the Oppo A74 5G will take place at 12 PM (noon) on April 20. There is no word on whether there will be a livestream for the launch. However, the phone is listed on Amazon; which confirms the availability on the e-commerce site.

Oppo A74 5G Expected Price In India

The phone was originally launched in the international market at THB 8,999 (around Rs. 21,600) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. Previously, the company revealed the phone will cost in the country under Rs. 20,000. Besides, it is also believed to available in the same Fluid Black and Space Silver color options in the country as the international variant.

Oppo A74 5G Indian Variant Features

As far as features are concerned, the Indian model of the Oppo A74 5G is said to come with minor changes. Starting with the display, the phone is said to flaunt an LCD panel instead of the AMOLED display on the original Oppo A74 5G. Further, the phone is confirmed to support a 90Hz refresh rate and will have a punch-hole cut out as per the teaser of Amazon.

Under the hood, the Indian variant is also believed to come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage as the original model. For battery, the phone will pack the same 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Indian variant is said to come with a triple camera setup over the quad-camera setup featured on the original model. The camera setup will comprise a 48MP main lens, a pair of 2MP sensors. Even, the phone is rumored to have an 8MP front camera instead of the 16MP selfie camera on the original model.

Other features of the phone are expected to be the same as the original variant. Considering this, the display will measure 6.43-inch and the phone will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. Lastly, it will get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

