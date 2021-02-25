Just In
Oppo A74 Launch Likely On Cards; Visits Multiple Certification Websites
Oppo is ready to bring yet another smartphone in its budget-oriented 'A' series. The upcoming smartphone tipped to join this series is the Oppo A74. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Oppo A73 which was announced towards the end of 2020. The Oppo A74's moniker has been confirmed by multiple mobile certification websites. Let's have a look at what the certification website reveals about the upcoming smartphone:
Oppo A74 Gets Multiple Certification Online
The Oppo A74 has been certified by the China Quality Certification (CQC) which hints at its launch in the Chinese market. The device will also be launched in Indonesia and Thailand as it has also cleared its certification via Indonesia Telecom, Indonesia TKDN website, and NBTC respectively.
Also, the device has been certified via the Wi-Fi Alliance. All these platforms have the device listed with the Oppo CPH2219 model number. Not much hardware details have been revealed by the mobile certification website. The only known features of the Galaxy A74 include dual-band Wi-Fi as suggested by the Wi-Fi Alliance website and Android 10 OS.
It seems that the company plans to stick to the older firmware for this upcoming affordable smartphone. We will likely see a custom Color OS interface on top of the Android 10 OS.
The China Quality Certification (CQC) database suggests the Oppo A74 will ship with a 33W fast charging technology. There is no clue about the battery size as of now. However, looking at the fast charge support, there is a possibility that the company could pack a 5,000 mAh or bigger setup.
It remains to be seen if the device brings any major improvements over its predecessor or will be launched with minute differences. It can't be said at the moment if the device will be backed with a 5G-network connection or not.
