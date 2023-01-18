Oppo A78 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes On Sale In India For ₹18,999: Features Detailed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo introduced its latest Oppo A78 5G mid-range smartphone in India on January 16, 2023. The smartphone has now gone on sale and can be purchased via Amazon. The Oppo A78 5G offers a large display, a high screen refresh rate, a Dimensity 700 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's take a detailed look at its specifications below.

Oppo A78 5G: Features, Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G gets a flat side design and a flat rear panel. The rear panel houses two circular camera rings with a glossy finish. Moving to the front, the smartphone sports a 6.54-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 600nits peak brightness. The display gets Panda Glass protection and a waterdrop notch for the selfie sensor.

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is built on a 7nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be expanded further by an additional 8GB via its virtual RAM expansion feature.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A78 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the Oppo A78 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, an IPX4 splash rating, face unlock, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Oppo A78 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo A78 5G is priced at ₹18,999 in India. You can purchase it now via Amazon and Oppo's official website. It is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue color options.

Best Mobiles in India