Oppo A79 launched with full screen display, facial recognition and more

Oppo has yet again launched a new smartphone dubbed as Oppo A79 in China. Thanks to numerous leaks we pretty much had an idea of what the smartphone was bringing to the table. However, the key highlight of this smartphone though is the full-screen design and an 18:9 display. On the other hand, the new device does look similar to Oppo R11s.

Having said that, Oppo A79 is currently listed on the company's official Chinese website. The handset is priced at 2,399 CNY (roughly Rs. 23,500) and sales will pretty much begin from December 1. There is no word as to whether this device will make it to other markets or not.

In any case, let's have a look at some of the features and specification of the new handset.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Oppo A79 comes with a large 6-inch OLED FHD+ screen which has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display features 18:9 aspect ratio and the top and bottom bezels have been trimmed significantly due to which the device a very high screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, Oppo A79 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC clocked 2.5GHz which is paired with Mali-G71 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software As for the cameras, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5P lens, single pixel size 1.0μm. Up front, there's a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and the camera UI comes with modes like professional mode, panoramic, time-lapse. The smartphone is backed up by a 3000mAh battery with VOOC flash charging feature for fast charging. On the software front, Oppo A79 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 on top. Other Features Connectivity options include 4G+, 3G, 2G, WLAN 2.4G, 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB 2.0HS, 3.5mm Audio Jack, WiFi, GPS, and others. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the device. Like the OnePlus 5T, this handset also comes with facial recognition technology to unlock the phone. It measures 157.3 x 76.7 x 7.1 mm and weights 140 grams.