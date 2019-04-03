Oppo A7n with dual rear camera and 4,230mAh battery goes official News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched another new smartphone for the masses. The latest entrant called as Oppo A7n appears to be a budget offering which has been announced in the company's hometown China. While Oppo is yet to announce the official pricing and availability of the A7n in the market, it has revealed what all internals the device will pack.

Oppo A7n hardware and software:

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A7n makes use of entry-segment 64-bit MediaTek Helio P35 processor. This is the same processor powering the recently launched Oppo A5s smartphone. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM will handle all the multitasking at hand. It comes with an onboard storage space of 64GB which is expandable via microSd card to up to 256GB. It will ship with Android Oreo-based on ColorOS 5.2.1 UI. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for device security.

The display measures 6.2-inches in size and offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. This is standard for budget smartphones. The display comes with a waterdrop notch which houses the front camera. For optics, the smartphone features a dual-lens setup at the rear which houses a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A7n comes with support for dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, etc. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone connectivity. The smartphone is backed by a capacious 4,230mAh battery unit under its hood. As mentioned earlier, Oppo is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the A7n smartphone. We will keep an eye on the same and will keep you updated with all the latest information.

