Oppo A8 Expected To Launch In March In India

After launching the F15 smartphone in India, Oppo is likely to bring a new smartphone in March. The Oppo A8, which was launched in China recently, is expected to be launch in March. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs. 12,000 and will be available via offline stores, reports 91 Mobiles.

According to the report, the Oppo A8 will have the same features and specifications as its Chinese variants have. The smartphone supports the triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12MP primary sensor. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in gradient design and waterdrop notch. If we talk about the power button and volume rockers then you'll find at right and left side of the smartphone.

Oppo A8: Specification

The upcoming smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+display along with a 720 x 1,600 resolution. The Oppo A8 comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 processor backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB of ROM, which can be expanded up to 256GB through a micro SD card. Furthermore, the device runs on Android 9 Pie.

On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera. It supports 12MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll get an 8MP sensor for selfies. Besides, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for the security of the device. It comes with a 4,230mAh battery.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and Dual 4G VoLTE. It weighs around 180 grams. However, there is no official invite and announcement by the company. So, this might be speculation or a rumor.

Meanwhile, Oppo is all set to bring the new version of F15. The Oppo A15s is expected to give a tough fight to budget handsets of Xioami, Vivo, and Realme. This phone is specially designed for Indians.

