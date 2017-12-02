Oppo A83 certified by TENAA: Features full screen design, octa-core CPU and 13MP camera

Looks like Oppo has another smartphone in its pipeline. While the company quietly launched the Oppo A79 in the market, it looks like the company has another A series smartphone in the making. Well, a new Oppo smartphone has now been listed on Chinese Certification Authority TENAA's website.

And thanks to this listing we get to know few things about this upcoming device. As such, the device has been named as Oppo A83 hinting towards a possible A series handset.

Talking about the features and specs, the phone has a 5.7-inch multi-touch display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and supports multi-touch as well. The phone seems to come with a full-screen design. The listing reveals that the handset is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM. As for the storage options, the handset offers 16GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card.

On the camera front, Oppo A83 sports an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and a 13MP primary camera unit at the rear along with LED Flash, Auto Focus, and 720p recording capabilities. The device is backed by a 3090 mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.1.1.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS while sensors onboard the smartphone include Ambient light, distance and Gravity sensors. The handset measures at 150.5 x 73.1 x 7.7 mm and weighs about 143 grams. Oppo A83 comes in Black and Gold colors.

In any case, now that the handset has appeared on TENAA, the company should be launching this product soon in the market.

