Oppo A83 gets a permanent price cut in India

Oppo has now slashed the price of its latest smartphone Oppo A83 in India. Well, Oppo launched the smartphone only in January and now the company has now announced a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,500 for the device. With this, Oppo A83 will now be available at Rs. 12,490 from its original price of Rs 13,990.

So this might be a right to buy the Oppo device as the price has come down and the device does offer interesting features for the consumers. Some of the main highlights of the smartphone include a full-screen display, AI-enabled selfie camera, face unlock and more.

If you are interested in the device, here is what it has to offer.

Oppo A83 Features and Specifications

Oppo A83 comes with a 5.70-inch full-screen display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio and minimum bezels. The smartphone is powered by 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6737T processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone offers 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, Oppo A83 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. Based on a global image database of human faces, the A83's smart camera can recognize user's gender, age, skin tone and skin type, then precisely refine 200+ facial feature spots, so as to capture the real image of the person. The front camera also comes with facial unlock feature.

The Oppo A83 runs on ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1. The device is backed by a 3180mAh battery that is said to allow phone use for more than 13hr 30min. It also provides a fast and safe charging experience.

The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard in a lude Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor. It measures 150.50 x 73.10 x 7.70 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 143.00 grams.

