Oppo A85 with full screen display, 13MP camera spotted on TENAA

Oppo seems to be gearing up to launch yet another smartphone on the market. However, we are not sure if it is going to be this year or whether the company will launch the device next year early in 2018.

As such, an Oppo smartphone dubbed as Oppo A85 has now appeared on TENAA, the Chinese Certification site. Now that the device along with its images has appeared on the certification site we have some idea about the design and specs of the alleged smartphone.

Going by the images it looks like the smartphone will come with a full-screen display design. This also means that the smartphones' display will now have an aspect ratio of 18:9 and the physical keys will basically be removed.

On further analyzing the images of the phone it seems that it has a metal body. There is a single rear camera along with a flash sitting on the top left corner on the back. At the right side of the phone, there is the power button and the SIM card tray whereas on the left side you can see the volume buttons. Interestingly there is no fingerprint scanner. We can only guess that it could be embedded into the power button.

Apart from the design, some of the specs of the device have been leaked as well. According to the leaked data, the smartphone will reportedly come with a 5.7-inch full-screen display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

As for the cameras, the smartphone will sport a 13MP snapper at the rear whereas up front there will be an 8MP sensor. The A85 will be backed by a 3090mAh battery and it will run on Android Nougat 7.1.1. It measures 150.5 × 73.1 × 7.7 mm and weighs in at 143g.

In any case, from all the information that we have got, we are assuming that this device will be a mid-range device. That being said we should be hearing more about this handset in the coming days.

