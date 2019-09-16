Oppo A9 2020 Sales To Go Live At 12 Noon On Amazon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo A9 2020 is all set to hit the shelves at 12 noon today. Oppo launched the smartphone last week and will be available for purchase via Amazon India starting today. In case you wish to check out the smartphone elsewhere, the A9 2020 will be available through offline channels starting September 19.

Oppo A9 2020 Specifications Explained

The A9 2020 runs Android 9 Pie wrapped around by the ColorOS 6.0.1. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection with a dual-SIM (nano) option. Oppo packs the A9 2020 with a 5,000 mAh battery and an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC to power it. Additionally, the smartphone also supports Dolby Atoms and carries a fingerprint sensor at the rear for security.

Oppo, popularized for its selfie camera, has featured a 16MP selfie camera on the A9 2020. At the rear, the smartphone is packed with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera houses a 48MP sensor, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The other two cameras include a 2MP monochrome shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.

Oppo A9 2020 Price And Offers In India

Oppo A9 2020 will come with two variants: a 4GB RAM model that will cost you Rs. 16,990 and an 8GB RAM variant that is priced at Rs. 19,990. Both of these will have 128GB storage onboard, which can further be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD.

As the sale hits Amazon, you can avail 5 percent instant discount with HDFC debit or credit cards. There are also exchange offers and options with no-cost EMI for buyers. Also, Oppo's A5 2020 will be available for purchase on Amazon on September 21. Stay tuned for further updates.

