Oppo A92 With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched: Price And Specs

Oppo seems to be expanding its A-series globally. Recently the company has launched the Oppo A52 and now it has added another phone called the Oppo A92. The smartphone is launched in Malaysia and the specifications of the phone seem to be identical to the rumoured Oppo A72.

Earlier, the smartphone was also spotted on Google Play Console, pointing towards an imminent launch. The smartphone has been rumored to be launched as the Oppo A72 in selected markets. The USP of the smartphone is the Snapdragon 655 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup.

Oppo A92 Price

In terms of cost and color, the Oppo A92 is priced at MYR 1,199 (approx. Rs. 21,000) and comes in Twilight Black and Shining White color variants. The Oppo A92 is already listed for pre-orders via the official website. The smartphone will be up for sale from May 9.

Oppo A92 specifications

The Oppo A92 runs Android 10 on top of ColorOS 7.1 and draws power from a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Upfront, the smartphone packs a 6.50-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cut-out. The screen carries a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels at a pixel density of 405 pixels per inch (PPI).

As far as cameras are concerned, the Oppo A92 offers a rectangular-shaded quad rear-camera setup placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera module includes a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field-of-view + 2MP monochrome lens + 2MP depth sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 16MP camera sensor sits underneath the punch-hole display for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity part, the Oppo A92 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

