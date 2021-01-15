Oppo A93 5G Powered By Snapdragon 480 SoC Officially Announced: When Can We Expect India Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Just a few days ago, the Oppo A93 5G visited the China Telecom database. Now, the handset has been officially announced in China. The device comes as the latest budget 5G offering by Oppo which uses the new Snapdragon 480 processor. The affordable device brings some other high-end features into the mix such as a 90Hz display and a 48MP dual-camera setup.

Oppo A93 5G Full Specifications And Features

The Oppo A93 5G has a 6.53-inch LTPS LCD display panel. The panel features an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel further supports the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a pixel density of 405 PPI. The handset sports a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The camera cutout stores an 8MP camera for selfies and video chat.

The primary camera setup at the rear features a 48MP main lens with an f1/1.7 aperture. There is a pair of 2MP sensors as well. Both these sensors have an f/2.4 aperture and are used for depth and macro photography. The device makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor which is 5G enabled.

The handset will arrive with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage space. The handset will further have external microSD card support. In addition to the 5G network support, the Oppo A93 5G also has 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery unit which will have 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A93 5G Price And Expected India Launch

The Oppo A93 5G will be sold at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 22,500) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is another variant that comprises 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, Oppo is yet to announce the pricing of this model. The color options announced include Aurora, Dazzle Black, and Elegant Silver. As of now, the company has not announced when it plans to launch this device in India and other markets. But, some development is likely to happen soon.

Best Mobiles in India