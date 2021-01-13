Just In
Oppo A93 5G Specifications, Pricing Revealed Via China Telecom Listing; Launch Expected Soon
Oppo will soon be adding a new A-series 5G-enabled device called the Oppo A93 5G, as per China Telecom's website. The phone with model number PEHT00 was spotted on China Telecom's listing, hints at an imminent launch. Besides, the listing reveals the specifications and price details of the upcoming A93 5G device.
Additionally, earlier this week, an Oppo smartphone with PEHM00 / PEHT00 model number appeared on the Geekbench platform. As far as the launch date is concerned, the launch of the handset is expected to take place in China on January 15. However, there is no official information on the same.
Oppo A93 5G Expected Price
According to the China Telecom listing, the Oppo A93 5G will cost 2,199 Yuan which roughly translates to Rs. 24, 990 in Indian currency. Moreover. the Oppo A93 5G is said to come in Aurora, Dazzling Black, and Elegant Silver color variants.
Oppo A93 5G Expected Features
In terms of features, the Oppo A93 5G is listed to feature a punch-hole screen with curved edges. The screen will measure 6.5-inch which will offer a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, the listing does not mention anything about the refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to get its power from the Snapdragon 480 chipset which is listed to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.
Software-wise it will run Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the listing does not reveal the charging speed. Previously, it was tipped to pack an 18W charging as per the 3C database.
For imaging, the phone is listed to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear housing in a rectangle camera module. The sensors will comprise a 48MP main lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, it will sport an 8MP front shooter. Lastly, the phone will support USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more for connectivity.
