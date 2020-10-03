Just In
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Buds Z Wireless Earbuds Likely To Arrive On October 14 Alongside OnePlus 8T
-
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Goes Official With Plastic Unibody Design
- 2 hrs ago Twitter Will Remove Tweets Wishing For Someone's Death Or Serious Harm
- 3 hrs ago Poco C3 Camera Specs Confirmed: 13MP Triple Rear Sensors And More
Don't Miss
- News Rahul, Priyanka doing drama in Hathras, quiet on Rajasthan: Prasad
- Education CLAT Result 2020: How To Check CLAT Exam Result 2020 And Merit List
- Automobiles Audi Commences Booking For The Q2 In India: Here Are The Details
- Sports IPL 2020: Match 15: RCB vs RR: Live Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore face explosive Rajasthan Royals
- Lifestyle October 2020: List Of Indian Festivals In This Month
- Movies Sayani Gupta Takes A Jibe At SRK's Gandhi Jayanti Post; Urges Him To Speak Up For The Truth
- Finance 4 IT Stocks CLSA Is Bullish On Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Season
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Oppo A93 Makes An Early Debut: Is It The Rebranded F17 Pro?
E Oppo's A series is well known when it comes to affordable smartphones. The company has launched a new device in this lineup called the A93. The device has made an early debut in Vietnam. Previous reports suggested its arrival on October 6 in Indonesia. The device is launched with a mid-range MediaTek processor, a quad-camera module, and a fast-charging supported battery.
Oppo A93 Specifications And Features
The Oppo A93 gets some traits from the F17 pro which was announced recently in India. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It is announced in sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device ships with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around the Color OS 7.2 user interface.
The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display sports a pill-shaped punch-hole setup for dual-selfie cameras. There is a 16MP camera for selfies accompanied by a 2MP sensor. The square-shaped rear camera setup has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP mono sensor, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.
The device offers a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack in the mix. The device offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It gets its power from a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging technology.
Oppo A93 Price And Availability
The Oppo A93 has been announced for VND 7,490,000 (roughly around Rs. 23,694) for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It is launched in black and white colour options. Notably, it is also confirmed to launch in Indonesia on October 6, 2020. Since it is identical to the Oppo F17 Pro, its launch in India might not take place.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,970
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,710
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
9,999
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,899
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999