Oppo A93 Makes An Early Debut: Is It The Rebranded F17 Pro? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

E Oppo's A series is well known when it comes to affordable smartphones. The company has launched a new device in this lineup called the A93. The device has made an early debut in Vietnam. Previous reports suggested its arrival on October 6 in Indonesia. The device is launched with a mid-range MediaTek processor, a quad-camera module, and a fast-charging supported battery.

Oppo A93 Specifications And Features

The Oppo A93 gets some traits from the F17 pro which was announced recently in India. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It is announced in sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device ships with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around the Color OS 7.2 user interface.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display sports a pill-shaped punch-hole setup for dual-selfie cameras. There is a 16MP camera for selfies accompanied by a 2MP sensor. The square-shaped rear camera setup has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP mono sensor, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.

The device offers a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack in the mix. The device offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It gets its power from a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging technology.

Oppo A93 Price And Availability

The Oppo A93 has been announced for VND 7,490,000 (roughly around Rs. 23,694) for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It is launched in black and white colour options. Notably, it is also confirmed to launch in Indonesia on October 6, 2020. Since it is identical to the Oppo F17 Pro, its launch in India might not take place.

Best Mobiles in India