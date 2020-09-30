Oppo A93 With Six AI Portrait Cameras Confirmed To Launch On October 6 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to introduce a new A-series handset called the Oppo A93 in Malaysia. The launch has been set for October 6 at 3 PM local time (12:30 PM IST). The company has already started teasing the design of the phone and the Oppo A93 is expected to be a rebranded model of the Oppo F17 Pro.

As per the official teaser image, the phone will offer a total of six AI portrait cameras and it will feature 7.48mm ultra-sleek body. Further, the Oppo Malaysia twitter handle has mentioned the Oppo A93 will come in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Besides, it said to have a quad-camera setup and dual-lens at front. If the Oppo A93 is actually a rebranded version of the Oppo F17 Pro, we can expect the features to be the same.

Oppo A93 Expected Features

The Oppo A93 is expected to come 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of a 60Hz. It might also pack the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset paired with up 8GB RAM. The device might pack a 4,015 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology support.

The quad-camera setup of the phone is said to include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the dual-camera setup will offer a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Other goodies of the phone are expected to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The price of the phone might fall around Rs. 25,000. The Oppo F17 Pro is available in India at Rs. 22,990. However, we request you to take this information with pinch of salt. As we are close to launching, we can expect the company to share more information about the phone.

