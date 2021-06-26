Oppo A93s 5G Launch Pegged For July 9; What's Different From Standard Model? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo had launched the A93 budget smartphone towards the end of last year. The device was announced with standard 4G network support. The company is now gearing up to bring a new 5G variant of this handset which has been leaked in full glory. The latest leak has also tipped its pricing and official launch timeline alongside the spec sheet.

When Is Oppo A93s 5G Going Official?

The Oppo A93s 5G upcoming launch has been tipped by a listing on the China Telecom library. The smartphone has been spotted with the Oppo PFGM00 model number. The handset earlier cleared its certification via TENAA with the same model number. As per the listing, the Oppo A93s 5G will be going official on July 9.

The device will be initially launched in the Chinese market. The global launch will follow. However, the company is yet to confirm its availability for the global market. Now coming to pricing, the China Telecom listing suggests CNY 1,999 price tag for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which is around Rs. 22,900 as per Indian currency.

The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant will be available for CNY 2,199 (approx Rs. 25,000). The listing also confirms three different color options including Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, and White Peach Soda.

Oppo A93s 5G: What's Different Than Standard Variant?

The Oppo A93s 5G will have an identical set of features as the standard model but will have a different processor. The chipset powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Multiple affordable smartphones launched in recent times has been announced with the same chipset.

The octa-core 5G smartphone will be accompanied by 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The device will launch with Android 11 OS and have a custom Color OS skin on top. The Oppo A93s 5G will have a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a punch-hole design. The display will support 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Oppo A93s 5G will have a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The handset will have the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Oppo A93 5G with 18W fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India