ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo A93s 5G Launch Pegged For July 9; What's Different From Standard Model?

    By
    |

    Oppo had launched the A93 budget smartphone towards the end of last year. The device was announced with standard 4G network support. The company is now gearing up to bring a new 5G variant of this handset which has been leaked in full glory. The latest leak has also tipped its pricing and official launch timeline alongside the spec sheet.

     

    Oppo A93s 5G Launch Pegged For July 9; Price, Key Specs

    When Is Oppo A93s 5G Going Official?

    The Oppo A93s 5G upcoming launch has been tipped by a listing on the China Telecom library. The smartphone has been spotted with the Oppo PFGM00 model number. The handset earlier cleared its certification via TENAA with the same model number. As per the listing, the Oppo A93s 5G will be going official on July 9.

    The device will be initially launched in the Chinese market. The global launch will follow. However, the company is yet to confirm its availability for the global market. Now coming to pricing, the China Telecom listing suggests CNY 1,999 price tag for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which is around Rs. 22,900 as per Indian currency.

    The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant will be available for CNY 2,199 (approx Rs. 25,000). The listing also confirms three different color options including Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, and White Peach Soda.

    Oppo A93s 5G: What's Different Than Standard Variant?

    The Oppo A93s 5G will have an identical set of features as the standard model but will have a different processor. The chipset powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Multiple affordable smartphones launched in recent times has been announced with the same chipset.

    The octa-core 5G smartphone will be accompanied by 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The device will launch with Android 11 OS and have a custom Color OS skin on top. The Oppo A93s 5G will have a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a punch-hole design. The display will support 1080 x 2400 pixels.

     

    The Oppo A93s 5G will have a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The handset will have the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Oppo A93 5G with 18W fast charging support.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X