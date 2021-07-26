Oppo A93s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Announced; Price, Full Specs, Expected India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's 'A' smartphone series has been refreshed several times this year. The company has once again added a new member to this pocket-friendly lineup in the form of A93s 5G. The device has been currently launched in China with the modern punch-hole display design and the Dimensity 700 5G processor. How different is it from another recent budget 5G smartphone and when can we expect its global launch? Read on to know:

Oppo A93s 5G Highlights

The Oppo A93s 5G has been launched with an LCD display which is 6.5-inches that measures 6.5-inches. The panel comes with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 405 PPI pixel density. The display offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner.

At its core, the Oppo A93s uses the Dimesnity 700 processor for all the given tasks at hand. The octa-core MediaTek 5G processor is paired up with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The handset is announced with a 256GB storage capacity. The device further gets up to 256GB microSD card support.

For optics, the Oppo A93s 5G features three cameras at the back with the primary sensor being a 48MP primary sensor that has an f/2.4 aperture. The main camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2MP sensor for depth effects.

The camera features include Portrait mode, slow-motion, time-lapse, and others. The camera also comes with night scene mode for low light imaging. The Oppo A93s 5G has an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture inside the punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options besides 5G include 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Completing the A93s 5G's spec-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Oppo A93s 5G Price, Expected Global Launch Timeline

The Oppo A93s 5G has been announced in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage option. This model is priced at CNY 1,999 which is around Rs. 23,000 as per Indian currency. This is a slightly higher price tag looking at the affordable MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor.

However, the higher pricing is likely due to the higher RAM and storage capacity. The color options include White Peach Soda, Early Summer Light Sea, and Summer Night Star River. The handset is slated for July 30 launch in China. The company is yet to reveal the A93s 5G's global launch date, but some details might emerge soon.

