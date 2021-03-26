Oppo A94 5G Gets Benchmarked; Standard Model Also Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is ready to add two more smartphones to the budget 'A' smartphone lineup following the launch of A94 5G. The Oppo A74 and the Oppo A54 are next in the pipeline to hit the shelves. The former will be arriving with both 5G and 4G connectivity. Both variants have made sightings at different platforms confirming some of the key features. While the Oppo A74 5G has appeared on Geebench, the A74 4G has stopped by the Google Play Console database.

Oppo A94 5G Processor And Benchmark Scores Leaked

The Oppo A94 5G has been spotted at Geekbench with the Oppo CPH2197 model number. The processor mentioned on the benchmark website is the Snapdragon 480 processor. The octa-core Qualcomm processor will come with a 1.80GHz clock speed.

In addition to the benchmark scores, the Geekbench listing confirms 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The device will likely have the custom Color OS 11 skin on top. The A94 5G might be the cheapest available smartphone with 5G network support post its launch.

The brand will keep the pricing on the lower end by using an entry-level 5G-ready processor. The only other detail revealed by the Geekbench website is the benchmark scores. The Oppo A94 5G has scored 523 points and 1,758 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Now, let's have a look at the Oppo A94 standard features tipped by Google Play Console.

Oppo A74 4G Leaked Specifications

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Oppo will launch with the Snapdragon 662 processor. The mid-range chipset will have Adreno 610 GPU. The standard variant will also have a 6GB RAM configuration.

The storage capacity isn't revealed here as well. The Google listing also confirms Android 11 OS. The user interface will also be the same, i.e, ColorOS 11. Apart from the RAM and processor, the listing also reveals a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ display with a pixel density of 480ppi.

We can expect the brand to pack the same display on the 5G model as well. It could be an LCD panel with a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. The Oppo A74 has now made an appearance on several mobile authentication websites. With the intensity of leaks increasing, we might see a launch sometime soon.

Best Mobiles in India