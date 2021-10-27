Oppo A95 4G Gets Benchmarked; Snapdragon 662G Processor At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year Oppo had launched a budget 5G phone dubbed A95 5G powered by the Dimensity 800 SoC. Now, the company has started working on the 4G variant of the A95 as well. The same has been confirmed by a fresh listing at the mobile benchmark website Geekbench. The website has revealed the key features of the upcoming affordable phone along with the benchmark scores.

Oppo A94 4G Specifications Listed At Geekbench

The Oppo A95 4G variant has been spotted at the Geekbench database with the CPH2356 model number. This isn't the first time this handset has been spotted online. It has earlier paid a visit to other certification platforms such as FCC and NBTC with the same model number.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo A95 4G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The name of the chipset isn't revealed. However, the octa-cores along with Adreno 610 GPU support and codename 'bengal' hints it to be the Snapdragon 662 SoC. This is just speculation and will be confirmed once the company shares any official teasers on the same.

The Oppo A95 4G's Geekbench listing also hints at a 8GB RAM configuration. It is yet to be confirmed if any other RAM variant will be launched. We can expect the company to launch this handset with a 128GB storage option and also expandable storage support. The benchmark website also reveals Android 11 OS which we can expect to be topped with a custom ColorOS user interface.

The Oppo A95 4G's specifications revealed by Geekbench is only limited to the processor and the Android version. It is yet to be confirmed if only the processor would differ from the Oppo A95 5G or the remaining aspects including the display, battery, and camera.

Notably, the Oppo A95 4G's benchmark scores have also been revealed. In Geekbench's single-core test, the device has logged 312 points, while in the multi-core test it has scored 1,274 points. We still are waiting for the rumor mill to share some more details related to the A95 4G's hardware. The device has cleared multiple certifications so an imminent launch is likely on cards.

via

Best Mobiles in India