Oppo A95 4G Leaked Live Images Confirm Imminent Launch; Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has several new devices in the pipeline which will be debuting in the affordable "A" series. The Oppo A95 4G is one of the upcoming smartphones from this lineup making splashes online for a while now. Last week, the device made an appearance at the benchmarking website Geekbench. Now, a tipster on Twitter has shared the live images of the Oppo A95 4G model which reveals the design and also confirms an imminent launch.

Oppo A95 4G Design Revealed Via Live Leaked Live Images

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter has shared the live images and posters of the upcoming Oppo A95 4G variant. The live shots confirm a punch-hole camera cutout which is placed at the upper left corner and volume keys on the left panel. The device will have slim side bezels. The leaked images confirm two color options. One has a gradient dual-tone finish, while the other is seen with a matte textured surface.

The former has a light bluish tone, while the latter has an all-black shade. The color options are likely to be named Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver. Also, the back panel has the usual vertical camera module placed on the top-left corner with the sensors and the LED flash aligned in an L-shaped array.

Also, the device seems to have a fingerprint scanner integrated within the power key on the right panel. That said of the design, the tipster hasn't shared any details related to the Oppo A95 4G's hardware.

However, previous leaks including the recent listing at Geekbench gives us fair clue on the same. Speaking of which, the handset is expected to run on the Snapdragon 662G processor. The Geekbench listing suggested an 8GB RAM configuration.

Other leaks have tipped a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p screen resolution. The device camera specifications are under the wraps and it can't be said what upgrades it will have over the 5G variant. The Oppo A95 4G is rumoured to feature a 5,000 mAh battery along with fast charging support.

When Is Oppo A95 4G Launching?

Currently, the Oppo A95 4G's launch timeline remains a mystery. But the company might make some announcements soon considering the live images have started doing rounds online. It is likely to be introduced initially in China before a global release.

