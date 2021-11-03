Oppo A95 4G, Reno6 Lite Tipped To Be Rebranded A74 4G, F19; What Else To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems Oppo is rebranding more than just one smartphone which it plans to launch in the coming months. Some recent leaks suggested the Reno7 could be the rebadged Realme GT master Edition. Now, a popular tipster hints the upcoming Oppo A95 and the Oppo Reno6 Lite might also be rebranded models. Which devices Oppo will be re-labelling as the aforementioned handsets? Following are the details:

Oppo A95, Reno6 Lite Also Rumored To Be Rebranded Models

As per a new leak via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the upcoming Oppo A95 4G will be the rebranded version of the Oppo A74. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno6 Lite will be launched as the rebadged version of the Oppo F19 which was announced earlier this year in the Indian market. The Oppo A74 4G was also introduced at the beginning of this year.

Oppo is yet to confirm this information but we likely are going to see the Oppo A95 4G and the Reno6 Lite arrive with the same design and specifications as the A74 4G and the F19 respectively. One important aspect which needs to be highlighted is that the Oppo A74 4G and the F19 also have the same set of hardware, In fact, the Oppo F19s which was launched in India following the F19 also feature the same set of specifications as the standard model and the A74. Only the color scheme is different between both models.

If the information shared by the tipster is correct then Oppo will have one single phone rebadged as five different handsets. We have seen smartphone OEMs following this approach of rebranding smartphones for different markets. But this number is apparently high. Some online reports suggest the company might launch these handsets with different RAM and storage configurations. But this can be only confirmed once the devices go official.

Oppo is also yet to announce the launch dates for the Reno6 Lite and the A95 4G models. As far as their availability is concerned, the former is tipped to debut in Colombia first, while the latter is said to go official in the Southeast Asian markets. We will keep you posted with the details on the same.

