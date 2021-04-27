Oppo A95 5G With Dimensity 800U SoC Goes Official; Key Features, Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched two 'A' series smartphones backed with 5G network connectivity today. The Oppo 95 5G and the A53s 5G are the latest offering by the company introduced in China and India respectively. The former is somewhat identical to the Oppo F19 Pro+ which debuted earlier this year in India. The Oppo A95 5G's key features comprise an FHD+ display, 65W VOOC Flash charge, and the Dimensity 800U processor.

Oppo A95 5G Hardware And Software

The Oppo A95 5G adorns a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel comes with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a punch-hole for the selfie camera on the upper left.

The Oppo A95 5G's imaging setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The triple-lens camera module also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole upfront has a 16MP sensor for selfies which has an f/2.4 aperture.

Under the hood, the Oppo A95 5G employs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is a 5G enabled chipset that has eight cores with up to 2.4GHz clock speed. The chipset is accompanied by Mali G57 GPU and 8GB LPDDER4x RAM. The smartphone is announced with up to 256GB storage capacity. The unit comes with up to 256GB microSD card support.

The Oppo A95 5G offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The handset runs on a 4,310 mAh battery unit. The battery is aided by 30W VOOV Flash Charge support.

Oppo A95 5G: Price, Specifications

The Oppo A95 5G's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is announced at CNY 1,999 which is around Rs. 22,000 in Indian currency. There is also a 256GB storage variant which is priced t CNY 2,299 (approx Rs. 26,000). The device is available for pre-booking black, silver, and gradient colors.

