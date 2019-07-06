OPPO A9X Gets Certified With 8GB RAM – Imminent Launch Likely News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Oppo was in the news for the launch of its new A-series smartphone called Oppo A9X. The device was launched in the Chinese market with a single variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And now, it looks like the brand is gearing up to introduce a new variant in the country.

The new variant of the Oppo A9X will hit the Chinese market with 8GB RAM. The smartphone's new variant with upgraded RAM will be available alongside the previously launched variant with 6GB RAM. We say that its launch could be nearing as it has been spotted on the Chinese certification database TENAA. It is also said that the device will have 128GB storage space as seen in the base variant.

Oppo A9X New Variant Specifications

The new Oppo A9X variant will come with same specs that were seen in the previously launched variant. To recall, the phone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display which has a resolution of full HD+ as well as a waterdrop notch positioned above. The device is powered by a 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with a Mali G72 GPU for gaming.

In terms of photography, the Oppo A9X is fitted with a 48MP primary camera at the back with an aperture of f/1.7. It has a secondary sensor of a 5MP which is capable of depth sensing. While at the front, the smartphone makes use of a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity front, the A9X features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro USB port, and A-GPS. The handset is backed with a massive 4,020 mAh battery which comes with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie, which is topped by ColorOS 6.0 out of the box. Basically, except for the RAM, the other details will be the same.

And, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the 8GB RAM variant of the Oppo A9X. We can expect it to be priced marginally higher than the cost of the base variant.

