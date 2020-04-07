OPPO Ace2 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Slated For April 13 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OPPO has officially confirmed that it will introduce the Ace2 5G in China. This comes after the Reno Ace that was introduced back in October last year. On Weibo, OPPO VP Brian Shen said that the Reno Ace, the first generation of the OPPO Ace series phone was introduced 180 days back featuring the first 65W super flash charge fast charging along with 90Hz refresh rate screen. Now the company is gearing up to bring Ace2, which will be independent of the Reno series.

OPPO Ace2 Key Specification And Features

The OPPO Ace 2 will have a punch-hole design to accommodate the selfie camera at the top left corner and will have slim bezels across all corners. It is said to pack quad cameras arranged in the circular module at the back. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that gives a display fingerprint sensor for security.

It is said to measure 160 x 75.4 x 8.6 mm and weigh 185 grams. The flagship is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Ace 2 is likely to boot Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7 custom skin.

The 5G-ready OPPO Ace 2 is claimed to have dual batteries, one of which is a 1,955-mAh unit assisted by the 65W fast-charging. OPPO is said to be planning on creating a gaming-centric smartphone series under the Ace-series, while its Reno smartphones will continue to focus on providing flagship camera experience. Since the launch date is just a few days away, we should know more details about the OPPO Ace 2 in the upcoming weeks.

