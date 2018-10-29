Oppo achieves first 5G Internet access on a customized R15

Smartphone maker Oppo has officially announced that the company has successfully complete 5G Intenet access for the first time on a smartphone. The company has also claimed that it is going to launch the 5G ready smartphones from next year. The announcement was made by Oppo Global Vice President and President of China Business Department, Brain Shen on October 27.

The announcement was made via Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Shen has also explained how the company made the successful connection between the R15 and the 5G network, at their laboratory. According to the company they have carried out the 5G smartphone on the basis if Oppo R15. The company has fully customised the smartphone with 5G components including System board, RF, RFFE and antenna. The 5G logo also appeared on the top of the screen.

The company also said that it is committed to being one of the key contributors to the 5G network. It has also become an important promoter of the 5G products and commercializing it. Brain stated that Oppo will be the first ever company to release commercial 5G smartphones starting next year.

In May 2018, the company has also announced the implementation of world's first 5G video calling demonstration by using 3D structured light technology.

Recently at Qualcomm's 4G/5G Summit, Henry Tang, Director of the OPPO Standard Research Center, delivered the speech on "Ubiquitous Reality - When 5G Meets 3D Vision".

Oppo has announced the launch of its first 5Gg smartphone next year. According to Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon, the company is expecting at least two flagship smartphone with 5G support next year. Qualcomm is expecting the first phone in the first half of the year and another during the holiday season.

Let's see what we are going to get next year, it can be more than two 5G ready smartphones, because other brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and more are also working on the 5G smartphones.