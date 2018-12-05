Oppo also launched R17 besides R17 Pro in India for Rs 34,990

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo had unveiled its flagship offering the R17 Pro in India yesterday with a price tag of Rs 45,990. The company has also introduced another smartphone in addition to the Oppo R17 Pro in the country which is called as the Oppo R17. Both the smartphones are the company's latest addition to the "R" series of smartphones. The Oppo R17 comes with only slight changes over its sibling, i.e, the Oppo R17 Pro with the primary difference being in the processor. The device has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 34,990.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features of the newly launched Oppo R17:

In terms of display, the Oppo R17 sports a big 6.4-inch full HD+ display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display features a small teardrop notch on the top similar to its sibling the Oppo R17 Pro. The display reportedly offers a wider screen to body ratio of 91.5 percent. The tall display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio is expected to enhance the media consumption on the device. For added device protection, the Oppo R17 comes enabled with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The under display fingerprint scanner was first introduced by Vivo and since then this feature has been made available in various other smartphones such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6T, and others.

For imaging, the Oppo R17 makes use of a dual-lens rear camera module unlike the triple-lens rear camera setup on the R17 Pro. The rear camera on the Oppo R17 comprises of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor which is probably to capture the depth sensing. Up front, there is a 25MP front camera with Sony IMX576 sensor that has a wide aperture of f/2.0 to capture selfies.

While the Oppo R17 Pro makes use of a Snapdragon 710 chipset, the R17 draws its power from a Snapdragon 670 SoC. The processor on the device is combined with up to 8GB of RAM for multitasking which is further clubbed with up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is also a base variant of the R17 which comes with 6GB of RAM. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS 5.2 UI on top. The device is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery which comes with the company's proprietary VOOC fast charge technology.