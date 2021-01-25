Oppo Announces A55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has added a new 5G-enabled handset to its A-series called the Oppo A55. The phone is also listed on the company's official website and is also available for pre-orders. The price of the handset in China has been set at CNY 1599 which roughly translates to Rs. 18,000 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

As far as colors are concerned, the smartphone will be sold in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black variants. Moreover, the features of the A55 include the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Oppo A55 5G Features

The smartphone has a 6.5 inches LCD HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. It supports a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and features a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the handset which supports 5V2A fast charging.

In terms of imaging, the Oppo A55 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2, a 2MP macro sensor with an of aperture f/2.4, and lastly 2MP portrait lens with an aperture of f/2.4. Upfront, the phone gets an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo A55 includes 5G, dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (BeiDou, GALILEO, QZSS, GLONASS), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, the handset measures 163.9 x 75.7 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 186g.

