Oppo Concept Phone With Rollable Display Teased Officially; Expected Launch Date, Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Chinese smartphone makers are well known for bringing new innovations and use unique features to the table. Several new concepts have been introduced by these brands over the past few years. Take, for instance, multiple camera sensors, pop-up selfie camera design, and even a dual display. With the advancing technology, brands are experimenting frequently with new hardware and design.

Oppo seems to ready to take a leap in this segment with the launch of a new concept phone. The upcoming handset is said to feature a rollable display, which would be first for any Oppo smartphone. Check out the details below:

Oppo Concept Phone Official Launch Details

Oppo will be introducing its new concept phone at the INNO Day event which is scheduled for November 17. The company has teased the launch of its new device with a rollable display on Weibo. The teaser poster doesn't reveal anything specific in terms of hardware. It primarily drops hints on the design and the display.

The captions shared to suggest the device will have a retractable design. However, its functionality hasn't been disclosed. It is worth noting that the company had filed a patent earlier for s smartphone with a rollable display. If the reports are to believed, then the upcoming device could be the same that got patented last month. We will have to wait for the launch event to know the name of the handset.

The image shared on the Weibo poster shows the upper half of the Oppo's concept phone. Going by the image shared, the display on the handset will have expandable/ retractable design which will simultaneously change the size of the device as well. Since this is a concept phone, it is unlikely to hit the stores anytime soon. We would get some more details on the same post its unveiling on November 17, 2020.

via

Best Mobiles in India