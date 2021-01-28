Oppo CPH2205 Appears On Geekbench; New Mid-Range Smartphone In Offing News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2205 has been doing rounds at several listing websites. Previously, the Oppo CPH2205 smartphone appeared at the FCC certification site, and now, it was spotted on the Geekbench platform. The phone's key details have been revealed via these platforms, and a launch is expected shortly.

Oppo CPH2205 On Geekbench

The Oppo CPH2205's appearance on Geekbench has given us the chipset performance score. We now know the Oppo CPH2205 will draw power from the MediaTek Helio P95 processor and paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will also run Android 11 with the FunTouch OS on top. The Geekbench single-core score for the Oppo CPH2205 is 392, and the multi-core score is 1542.

With the Geekbench listing and scorecard, it's hard to determine the phone's actual performance. The Helio P95 chipset has powered several Oppo smartphones, including the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno4 Lite, Oppo A93, and others. We can expect similar performance on the upcoming Oppo CPH2205 smartphone.

Oppo CPH2205: Expected Features

For now, there are several details still missing on the Oppo CPH2205. For one, we don't know what the smartphone will be called. However, with the FCC listing, we have a couple more details about the upcoming Oppo smartphone. For one, the FCC listing reveals a quad-camera setup housed in a rectangular module.

The primary camera on the Oppo CPH2205 phone is expected to be a 48MP shooter. The listing has also revealed the 4,310 mAh battery capacity. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will measure 160.1mm in height and 73.2mm in width, and 159mm diagonally.

Oppo CPH2205 Launch: What To Expect

We now know the Oppo CPH2205 phone is going to be 4G-only, which means it could be a mid-range smartphone, which has a large user-base and competition from other Chinese brands. As noted, there are several aspects still missing. But since the handset has appeared on certification and listing websites, we can expect it to launch pretty soon. We expect to know more in the coming days.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India