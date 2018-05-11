Oppo demonstrates world's first 5G video call demo

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO today said that it has successfully demonstrated the world's First 5G Video Call Demo using 3D Structured Light Technology.

Bai Jian, Director of the Hardware Research Center of Oppo Research Institute, said, Oppo will commercialize the application of 3D structured light technology in smartphones and bring the groundbreaking technology to our customers in approximately 6 months."

Oppo said that the demonstration reproduced a 3D portrait image on a remote receiver using portrait information collected structured-light 3D camera of an OPPO phone and 5G NR terminal prototypes from Qualcomm Technologies.

The success of this innovative technology demo marks a milestone in applying 5G technology standards to real practices in the industry and facilitates the exploration of a new application in the 5G era, it said.

In this demo, a customized OPPO R11s with an integrated structured light camera was used, Oppo informed.

The demo collected the color and 3D depth information of the target object by using RGB and the structured light camera of the phone.

OPPO engaged in 5G research and development as early as 3 years ago and has been actively participating in the international standardization to develop 5G products.

Tang Hai, Director of the Standardization Research Group of OPPO Research Institute said: "In January 2018, we announced the 5G pilot program with Qualcomm Technologies, and are dedicated to becoming the first smartphone manufacturers to launch 5G handsets in 2019."

Featuring the high speed (eMBB), large capacity (mMTC), and low-latency (URLLC), the 5G technology is considered as a new start of mobile telecommunication industry.

As early as the standardization and the maturity of the eMBB, Oppo is to integrate the 5G network with other new imaging and sensor technologies, and to realize the core user scenarios with Ubiquitous Reality, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Joint Reality.

Chen Yan, the Director of Software Research Group of OPPO Research Institute, said that "The Mobile internet is blurring the boundary between the physical world and digital world, while 3D content will be a factor to further improve the immersive user experience. With imaging technology and a unique insight into the needs of our users, OPPO commits to provide innovative application scenarios in the future."