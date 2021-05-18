Oppo Extends Product Warranty In India Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; How To Avail? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

India is currently gripped with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a surging active case, the situation across the country has become worrisome. A lockdown situation has been prevailing and several states have already imposed/extended lockdowns to curb the infection spread. The marketplaces are currently allowed to sell only essential commodities. This has led technology brands to postpone new product launches and also offer extended warranty on their products.

Poco and Xiaomi have already announced an extended warranty scheme on their smartphones and other digital accessories due to the lockdown situation. Now, Oppo has also announced an extended warranty programme on its products. What all products are eligible for under this scheme and how can you avail this offer? Let's take a look:

How To Avail Extended Warranty On Oppo Smartphones And Accessories?

Oppo has announced an extended warranty scheme for all its products due to the lockdown situation across India. The company will be offering this extended warranty on smartphones and other digital accessories including audio products, chargers, data cables, and more until June 30, 2021.

It is worth mentioning that only the products whose warranty lapses during the lockdown period would get this extension. The brand is following the government guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown across the states by keeping its service centres closed.

The extended warranty will be beneficial for the Oppo users who can't visit the service centres to get the products repaired. The product warranty on the eligible devices would automatically be applied and you don't need to register for it separately.

In the meantime, Oppo will be resolving issues and answering product-related technical queries via Ollie which is an AI-powered chatbox. Users can avail its services 24 x 7 online to get any issues fixed remotely.

But, this will be only helpful if there is no major hardware flaw or any part replacement that needs to take place. You will have to wait for the Oppo repair centres to re-open to get such issues fixed. The AI-chatbox would primarily help with firmware related issues that could be resolved with troubleshooting remotely.

