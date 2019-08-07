Oppo F11, F11 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Receives A Huge Price Cut In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has discounted its mid-range F11 smartphone series F11 in India. The F11 Pro and F11 with pop-up selfie camera were announced earlier this year and have received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000 online previously. The latest discount on both smartphones is valid on offline stores. Following are the details:

Oppo F11 And F11 Pro Price Cut Details:

The Oppo F11 Pro was launched for Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 25,990 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration respectively. However, you can now buy the 64GB storage option for Rs. 21,990, while the 128GB option for Rs. 23,990.

The standard F11 was initially announced at Rs. 17,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant was launched for Rs. 19,990. Now, you can buy the 4GB RAM option for Rs. 16,990, whereas, the 6GB RAM option will be retailing at Rs. 17,990. Do note that this discount can be availed at the brick and mortar stores only and not online.

Oppo F11 Series Key Highlights:

Starting with the standard Oppo F11, you get a 5.5-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch. It offers a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 5MP depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek helio P70 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The unit runs on Android Pie OS topped with Color OS 6.0 skin. The handset uses a 4,020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.

The Oppo F11 Pro is an upgraded model that offers FHD+ display measures 6.5-inches with no notch and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The rear camera setup is the same as its sibling with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP sensor. The pop-up selfie camera packs a 16MP lens.

Under the hood, an octa-core MediaTekHelio P70 SoC powers the handset clubbed with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB expandable memory. It comes pre-installed with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 interface.

via

Best Mobiles in India