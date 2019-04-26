Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition goes official in India for Rs 27,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oppo F11 Pro Avenger Edition ships with an internal storage space of 128GB.

Oppo announced its mid-range smartphone- the F11 Pro last month in India. The smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera which is a major highlight of this device. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 24,990 in the country and is available in two color options including Aurora Green and Thunder Black. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a special edition of its recently launched mid-range device.

The company has finally announced the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition for the Indian masses. The special edition smartphone was earlier expected to be launched in April 2019, however, it made an early entry in the Indian market. The new edition carries a slightly higher price tag as compared to the standard variant of the Oppo F11 Pro. In addition to the special theme design, the smartphone comes with a higher storage space option.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Editon comes on the same day of the official release of Avengers Endgame movie. The device features a refreshed bluish paint job with Avengers logo inscribed on the rear panel. To complete the Avengers logo look, the device features a red colored power key. It's a visual delight for all the Marvel Avengers fans.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Edition specifications and price:

This limited edition of the Oppo F11 Pro comes with a similar set of features as the standard variant of the device. The only difference is in the storage space. The smartphone flaunts a 6.53-inch display panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is paired with a Mali-G72 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 skin on top.

In terms of storage, this variant ships with 128GB of onboard memory. This is double the internal storage of Oppo F11 Pro which has 64GB storage. This variant has a similar camera module as the standard one. There is a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. The 16MP pop-up selfie camera is also used for video calling. Backing up the smartphone is a 4000mAh battery unit.

As for the pricing, the device can be purchased for Rs 27,990 starting May 1, 2019. It will be up for grabs online on e-commerce giant Amazon.