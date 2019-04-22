ENGLISH

    Oppo F11 Pro ColorOS 6 update brings new camera features with latest security patch

    The update released for the F11 Pro carries a firmware build CPH1969EX_11_A.09.

    By
    |

    Oppo F11 Pro, the mid-range smartphone by the Chinese smartphone brand was officially announced in the Indian market earlier in March 2019. The smartphone brings along capable imaging hardware including a 16MP selfie camera with a slider mechanism and a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is receiving a firmware update in the Indian market which improves the performance of the device.

    Oppo F11 Pro ColorOS 6 update brings new camera features

     

    Oppo F11 Pro firmware update:

    Oppo has started rolling out a new firmware update with a build number CPH1969EX_11_A.09 for the F11 Pro smartphone in India. The company has released the latest update as an OTA and the update notification will make its way to the respective devices soon. If in case the update notification does not show up on your Oppo F11 Pro, then you can check it manually in the Settings tab under Software update section.

    Coming to the changelog, the update brings along the latest Android security patch, i.e, April 2019 security patch for the device. In addition to the latest Android security patch, it also introduces a slew of camera features. The update introduces a Dazzle Color mode, HDR, Beauty feature in the UHD mode, and a Filter mode. The update also improves the overall system stability for better user experience.

    Oppo F11 Pro specifications:

    Just to recall, the Oppo F11 Pro flaunts a big display measuring 6.5-inches in size with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display does not come with any notch on top and the bezels surrounding the display are narrow. For optics, the dual-lens setup at the rear comprises of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera comprises of a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture placed within a slider mechanism.

     

    The processor, under the hood, is a MediaTek P70 chipset which is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage of the device can be expanded via microSD card to up to 256GB. A 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support keeps the device in check.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
